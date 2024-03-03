Phoebe Arrianna Torita is new Miss Universe Philippines Kananga 2024

PHOEBE Arrianna Veloso Torita, 18, has been selected as the new Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Kananga 2024 as the first-class town of Kananga in Leyte province aimed to conquer the national stage in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines competition.

“Ms. Torita, a full-blooded Kanangahon, embodies the qualities of a true Kanangahanon and a modern Filipina whose beauty will shine wherever she goes - inspirational, empowered, and confident!” said April Tanhueco, who represents the MUPH Kananga franchise.

“We need all your support and prayers for Ms. Torita and the Miss Universe Philippines Kananga Organization as we move forward with the competition with unwavering hope and faith,” MUPH Kananga added in a statement.

Torita, a nursing degree seeker and former varsity rhythmic gymnast, is an entrepreneur and a farm manager.

Her experience in managing her family's farm business also allows her to devote her time to supporting local farmers.

Torita’s guiding motto, "Gratitude is a magnet for miracles," reflects her positive outlook on life and echoes her commitment to supporting those who cultivate the land, according to the MUPH Kananga Organization.

She likes yoga, baking, singing, and arts and crafts.

“Her elegant movements, athletic prowess, and versatility are an embodiment of an inspirational, empowered, and confident Kanangahanon!” the MUPH Kananga Organization said.

“With me, I carry the unwavering love of my family and support of my fellow Kanangahanons. I am deeply grateful to MUPH Kananga and to Ms. April Tanhueco for this incredible opportunity,” wrote Torita on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

“Rest assured, I will give my all in the Miss Universe Philippines competition. I know that the universe always favors the brave,” she added.

Torita and Tanhueco also lauded the support of Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla during their courtesy visit to the Leyte Provincial Capitol on March 1.

The MUPH Kananga earlier said that its former representative, Natasha Jung, had backed out from the MUPH national competition after the latter cited “personal issues.”

“The Organization has decided to respect her choice to withdraw from the said competition. Amidst the beauty and glamour, sending a representative to Miss Universe Philippines is no easy feat. It requires immense efforts, hard work, and sacrifices from both the representative and the Organization,” MUPH Kananga said.

“Despite the time constraints, we have chosen to reaffirm our commitments, returning to our primary purpose: to send a representative to Miss Universe Philippines 2024 to showcase and promote Kananga and to fulfill someone's dream,” it added. (SunStar Philippines)