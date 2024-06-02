PNP ‘Bulig Eskwela Program’ recipient finishes elementary in Northern Samar

A 14-YEAR-OLD student has completed his elementary education, courtesy of the Philippine National Police (PNP) "Bulig Eskwela Program" in Northern Samar.

The beneficiary, Joshua Surio, who is a resident of Poblacion 3, Suba, Silvino Lubos town, graduated on May 29, 2024.

"Congratulations on your elementary graduation! This achievement reflects your remarkable dedication, hard work and perseverance,” said Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Oloan Jr, commander 2nd Northern Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company (NSPMFC).

Oloan selected Surio for the police unit's “emerging best practice.”

“May this milestone be the foundation for a future filled with greater and bigger accomplishments. Continue to strive for the best,” he added.

Surio is the fourth among the eight siblings, whose father is a construction worker in Manila while their mother is an ordinary housewife.

Oloan’s unit supported Surio’s studies because of the child’s “desire to provide a good future for himself and to his family.”

“Bulig Eskwela Program aims to help children and parents who are deeply in need, those who can't afford to send their children to school, empower and support them in their educational aspirations, improve their future prospects, and contribute to the overall well-being of the community,” the police unit said in a statement.

“The unit also recognizes the importance of investing in education for individuals to help them reach their full potential as education plays a crucial role in breaking the cycle of poverty and promoting social mobility,” it added. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)