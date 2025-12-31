PNP cracks down on indiscriminate firing in Eastern Visayas with one-strike policy

THE Eastern Visayas top cop reminded police personnel of the agency’s one-strike policy against indiscriminate firing.

Brigadier General Jason Capoy, director of the Police Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas), warned that anyone caught violating the policy will face immediate arrest and prosecution amid the holiday season.

“As we welcome the New Year 2026, PRO-8 reminds all personnel to uphold the utmost discipline and professionalism in handling firearms,” Capoy said on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

“Any personnel involved will be subject to administrative sanctions in accordance with applicable rules and regulations, as well as criminal liability under Philippine law, without warning or second chances,” he added.

According to the police regional command, the policy is part of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP’s) heightened security measures for the holiday season and is aimed at ensuring public safety, maintaining peace and order, and reinforcing discipline among all personnel.

Meanwhile, Capoy assured the public that “community safety remains its top priority, especially during the holiday season and the approaching New Year.”

“Let us start the year responsibly, promoting peace and safety in our communities,” he said. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)