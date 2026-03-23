PNP Eastern Visayas offers free ride amid transport strike

POLICE in Eastern Visayas rolled out its “Libreng Sakay” program across the region following the recent transport strike.

“We reaffirm our unyielding resolve to fulfill our duty to serve and protect. Rest assured, we stand ready to provide a smooth and safe transport to the public," said Brigadier General Jason Capoy, police regional director.

In partnership with local government units, the Police Regional Office 8 launched 61 free ride operations, dispatching 54 mobile units to the affected commuters.

“These measures underscore PRO 8’s relentless pursuit of protecting lives and maintaining public order throughout the region,” the police official said.

Capoy also urged the public to stay calm and report any suspicious activities.

Meanwhile, the police regional command reported that additional forces were tasked for traffic assistance and checkpoint operations, reinforced by 194 Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) personnel, standby augmentation forces, and 81 Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) personnel, together with drone operators “to strengthen monitoring and support patrol operations.”

Across the country, a total of 4,002 personnel were also deployed to key transport hubs, major thoroughfares, and other affected routes, in line with the directive of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. “to manage traffic, maintain visibility, and assist commuters.” (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)