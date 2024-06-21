PNP-Eastern Visayas receives media training

A SELECTED group of police officers across Eastern Visayas have undergone a series of journalism and social media training to improve their working relationship with private media practitioners and equip them with skills for proper information dissemination, particularly through the internet.

The Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO 8) director, Brigadier General Reynaldo Pawid, through the Regional Public Information Office (RPIO) chief Major Analiza Armeza, initiated the activity, which included training workshops for line-unit information officers, social media handlers, and chiefs of Community Affairs Development Unit (CADU) on media relations, crisis communication, basic news writing skills, photography, and social media management.

Pawid earlier recognized the role of journalists in the Philippine National Police (PNP) plans and programs.

“As the PNP performs its law enforcement mandates, we cannot deny that the involvement of the media has always been vital, especially in disseminating facts for the appreciation of the public,” Pawid said.

The media training for Ormoc City and Tacloban City police officers took place on June 18, 2024, while for Southern Leyte towns and Maasin City, it happened on June 20.

Additional workshops are set for Biliran and Samar Island provinces this coming July.

In Ormoc and Maasin, the resource speakers included Dr. Ulderico Alviola, head of the Department of Development Communication and University Integrated Media Center at the Visayas State University in Baybay City; journalist Ronald Reyes; Philippine Information Agency-Eastern Visayas director Reyan Arinto; Department of Education-Southern Leyte Division Information Officer Lyna Gayas; and other RPIO personnel.

Meanwhile, Pawid assured that in the interest of public service, he “will pursue to make Eastern Visayas a safe haven for our media practitioners.”

“It is such an interesting idea that we have found a common ground to unite us in our causes despite the challenges and adversities that come with it—that is to uphold public interest,” said Pawid during the recently concluded PNP-Media solidarity event in the region, as he lauded the “critical partnership” between the law enforcement agency and the media.

“In return, I personally make a vow to accord you with the necessary measures to guarantee your safety as you perform your functions,” Pawid added. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)