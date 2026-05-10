Police net P14.1M shabu, 3 top drug suspects in Eastern Visayas

POLICE arrested three suspected high-value drug traffickers and seized P14.1 million worth of shabu in two recently conducted buy-bust across Eastern Visayas.

“Police Regional Office 8 applauds the relentless efforts of its personnel in keeping the Eastern Visayas safe from the danger of illegal drugs,” said Brigadier General Jason Capoy, regional director.

“Rest assured that PRO 8 will continue dismantling drug dens and uphold the rule of law in tracking down these criminals to keep the Waraynon community drug-free,” he added.

Police identified the suspects as “Jepoy,” 46, a welder from Palo, Leyte, ranked No. 1 on the regional target list; “Jun,” 42, a cargo driver from Tacloban City, ranked No. 2; and “Chad,” 31, a delivery rider from Tacloban City identified as a high-value target.

The suspects, who were nabbed in two separate operations on May 5 and 6, were already facing appropriate charges. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)