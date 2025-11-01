PRO 8 deploys 3,900 cops for 'Undas'

THE Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO 8) has deployed 3,900 personnel to maintain peace and order in public places during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day (Undas) on November 1 and 2, 2025.

“As this PRO deployed over 3,900 personnel along with partner agencies to ensure public safety and order across the region, we urge the public to cooperate with authorities and follow safety protocols as we remain vigilant for any emergencies,” said PRO 8 director Brigadier General Jason Capoy.

To ensure the police security measure, Capoy personally inspected cemeteries and transport terminals in Tacloban City on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The police official visited the Holy Cross Memorial Gardens Leyte Memorial Cemetery and Abucay New Bus Terminal in Tacloban.

According to the police regional command, the deployment also includes partner agencies such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Cafgu Active Auxiliaries, and Manila International Airport Authority with a total of 1,486 uniformed personnel.

A total of 2,130 force multipliers, including barangay tanods, radio group personnel and other non-government officials were deployed to assist the said observance, it added.

In a statement to the media, Capoy said the police personnel "are strategically assigned to various Police Assistance Desks, Motorist Assistance Centers, transport terminals, tourist destinations, and places of worship."

Aside from ensuring the security, the personnel will also help in managing traffic flow, and assist the public throughout the Undas observance. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)