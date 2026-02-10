PRO 8 launches project 'Kalinga' to boost cops' morale, welfare

THE Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas (PRO 8) has launched a five-day peer mentoring orientation seminar, Project Kalinga, to promote the morale and welfare of its personnel in Eastern Visayas.

The seminar, held from February 9-13, 2026, aims to foster a culture of compassion and mutual support among police officers, ensuring they feel valued and emotionally supported in their duties, according to regional director Brigadier General Jason Capoy.

“I am confident our personnel, guided by trained peer mentors, will continue to serve our communities with dedication and care,” added Capoy.

The face-to-face seminar was attended by 150 participants from various municipal police stations, including 15 participants from each police provincial offices and city police offices, along with personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 8 and the regional headquarters.

According to the police regional command, the project will be carried out in phases, including activities such as orientation and training of peer mentors, establishments of peer monitoring teams, regular mentoring sessions and monitoring activities, evaluation and feedback mechanism, and recognition of outstanding peer mentors and teams.

"Project Kalinga reflects PRO 8’s strong commitment to the welfare, morale, and well-being of its personnel...while fostering compassion, understanding, and mutual support within our ranks," Capoy said.

The police official maintained that the police regional command "remains committed to the welfare and growth of its personnel, recognizing that a motivated, well-supported workforce is key to delivering excellent service to the communities of Eastern Visayas." (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)