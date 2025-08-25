Probe on cop who fired gun to start boat race in Northern Samar

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched an investigation after a police officer in Northern Samar allegedly used a service firearm to signal the start of a boat race during a local festival in Lavezares town.

“Firearms are issued strictly for legitimate law enforcement operations. They must never be used for ceremonial, symbolic, or non-operational purposes without explicit clearance and proper authority,” said Police General Nicolas D. Torre III, PNP chief, on Monday, August 25, 2025.

“While the act may have been non-hostile and did not result in harm or damage, it nonetheless constitutes a clear deviation from established protocols on firearm use…Any misuse, regardless of intent, will not be tolerated and may subject the personnel involved to administrative and disciplinary action,” Torre said in a statement.

A video of the incident on August 20, 2025, showed a police officer allegedly firing an issued M16 rifle to mark the start of a motorboat race during the Bugsayan (Bankaton Festival and Motorized Banca Race) in Lavezares.

“Nevertheless, the Northern Samar Police Provincial Office (NSPPO) treats this matter with the utmost seriousness. To ensure transparency and accountability, the personnel involved, including the Chief of Police of Lavezares, have been relieved from their posts while the investigation is underway,” said Colonel Sonnie Omengan, police provincial director.

As this developed, Torres reminded all uniformed personnel “to exercise utmost caution, sound judgment, and full compliance with existing rules and regulations.”

“Discipline in firearm handling is not only a measure of professionalism but also an essential element in sustaining public trust and confidence in the police service,” the PNP chief added. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)