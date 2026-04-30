Probe underway over Negros deadly clash

THE state-run rights body in the Catholic-majority Philippines is set to launch an investigation following a violent armed encounter between Army troopers and Maoist-inspired communist rebels in Negros Occidental that resulted in the death of two American nationals, teachers, teenagers, minors, along with a journalist and university students.

The two American nationals, identified as Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem, who were reportedly affiliated with militant organization based in US, were among those 19 individuals killed during an encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental on April 19, 2026.

Reports also indicated that the two American nationals arrived in the country independently toward the end of March 2026 and were believed to have subsequently traveled to Negros Occidental, according to the government’s anti-insurgency body, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Malacañang, however, maintained it will not hinder the Commission on Human Rights’ independent probe, while citing that the military operation was legitimate, based on the assertion of the army's highest official.

“According to AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), what happened was a legitimate military operation, and according to what (AFP chief) General (Romeo) Brawner (Jr.) said, they (suspected rebels) were armed,” Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro told reporters in Manila on April 27.

“President (Ferdinand) Marcos Jr. will not tolerate abuses, especially under his administration,” Castro added.

Joe Torres, executive director of Presidential Task Force on Media Security, said they “acknowledge the conflicting narratives regarding the deceased's affiliations.”

“Establishing the truth through a comprehensive examination of evidence is essential, in line with International Humanitarian Law and human rights standards. PTFOMS welcomes the Commission on Human Rights' independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Torres said following the death of community journalist RJ Nichole Ledesma during the incident.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Torres Jr., executive director of NTF-Elcac, raised serious concerns about the alleged recruitment of children by the communist New People’s Army.

Among those killed in the same encounter were two minors, ages 16 and 17.

“The involvement of foreign nationals alongside minors points to a widening recruitment scope that extends beyond traditional local bases and into more vulnerable sectors. The recruitment and use of minors in armed conflict constitute serious violations of International Humanitarian Law,” Torres Jr. said.

San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza said that “regardless of the circumstances, one truth must remain non-negotiable: every human life is sacred.”

“No label -- whether ‘combatant,’ ‘suspect,’ or ‘collateral’ -- can erase the fundamental dignity of a person created in the image of God. This is why the use of force by the State carries a grave moral weight,” the prelate said.

“It demands not only legality, but accountability. Not only authority, but transparency,” he added. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)