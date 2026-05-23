Radioman’s murder sparks fresh concerns on media security

WEEKS after the Philippines observed World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2026, another radio journalist was shot dead by an unknown assassin in Malidegao, Cotabato on May 21, sparking fresh concerns on media safety and press freedom.

The 56-year-old victim, Nestor Micator, worked as news reporter and disc jockey of the Empire Radio Station in the said town under the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Micator, along with his wife Ruvy, was on board a motorcycle when gunmen attacked them in Barangay Fort Pikit.

A lone .45 caliber pistol bullet to his head caused his instantaneous death, while his wife survived the ambush.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (Ptfoms) immediately condemned the killing of Micator.

“The marching order from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is clear: we must act decisively to end the harassment and killing of journalists, particularly in the provinces where media workers face heightened exposure to local political interests and other dangerous forces within society,” Ptfoms Executive Director and veteran Mindanaoan journalist Joe Torres told SunStar Philippines on Friday, May 22.

“In line with this directive, my office is actively investigating the murder of Micator and stands ready to provide full assistance and join the investigation to ensure accountability and justice," Torres added.

Local police have launched an investigation to determine whether the death was related to his media profession or his other job as a member of Lupong Pambarangay.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJO) reported that Micator is the 11th journalist killed under the Marcos Jr. administration.

“Even as two of the killings have been initially declared as not work-related by the police, the fact remains that none of these murders have been fully resolved. While four suspects behind two of these killings have been arrested, no mastermind has been brought to justice. Micator should not add to the list of these unresolved cases,” it said.

“The killing of Micator is proof that impunity persists and the Marcos Jr. administration has failed substantially to protect journalists and media workers. The NUJP stands in solidarity with the family, friends, and colleagues of Micator in their search for justice,” the group said in a statement on May 22.

Torres maintained that the killing of any media practitioner "is a matter of serious concern.”

“Acts of violence against journalists undermine not only press freedom, but also the public’s right to information and the democratic space where issues affecting communities are discussed openly,” he said.

As this developed, the Ptfoms forged partnership with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to strengthen coordination, intelligence sharing, and case buildup efforts to ensure the safety and security of media practitioners in the line of duty.

“The memorandum of agreement signed with NBI last May 7 underscores the government’s continuing resolve to uphold press freedom and protect members of the media against violence and intimidation, according to Torres.

Based on the 2026 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders, the Philippines’ standing slightly improved with two places to 114th out of 180 nations from 116th last year, bringing the country’s highest ranking in 21 years. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)