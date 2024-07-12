Red tide detected in Samar’s Cambatutay Bay

TACLOBAN CITY – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) confirmed Thursday the presence of red tide toxins in Cambatutay Bay in Tarangnan, Samar based on the latest examination of water samples.

Seawater samples collected in Cambatutay Bay have tested positive for red tide during the laboratory test on July 10. This is the first recurrence of red tide in the bay this year, based on records of BFAR regional office.

The fisheries bureau said in a statement that aside from tide changes, several factors also caused the recurrence of red tide in two areas.

“Among these are currents, wind directions, and the availability of nutrients and sunlight, for instance, which are potential contributors to this situation,” it said.

The bureau urged the public to refrain from gathering, selling, and eating all types of shellfish and Acetes sp., locally known as "alamang" or "hipon," from these bays.

Fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs are safe for human consumption if they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and their internal organs, such as gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.

Earlier, the fisheries bureau found the presence of red tide in Irong-Irong Bay in Catbalogan City, Samar, and Matarinao Bay in General MacArthur, Quinapondan, Hernani, and Salcedo towns in Eastern Samar; and the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Seawater samples in these areas turned positive for toxic microorganisms that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The BFAR regularly analyzes water samples through its regional laboratory to ensure that shellfish gathered from different bays are safe for human consumption. (PNA)