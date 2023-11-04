Remains of second Filipina worker killed in Gaza crisis repatriated

Remains

THE remains of the second overseas Filipino workers (OWF) killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza region have arrived in the country on Friday afternoon, November 3, 2023.

Angelyn Aguirre-Torre, a 33-year-old nurse from Pangasinan province, was killed after she refused to leave the bomb shelter with her elderly patient at the Gaza border in Israel when the Hamas terrorist forces launched an attack on October 7.

At least four OFWs were killed since the start of the Gaza conflict, authorities said.

"By making the unconditional choice to stay by her patient's side instead of saving her own life, our kababayan Angelyn exemplified the best in the Filipino even in the worst of times and amid the ravages of war," said the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines president and House of Representatives deputy speaker Raymond Democrito Mendoza.

"Angelyn did not only brave uncertainty in a foreign land, to earn a decent living for her family and contribute, like millions of OFWs, significant foreign exchange remittances to our economy, but went above and beyond the call of duty to help others, even at the risk of losing her own life," added Mendoza, as he hailed the heroic sacrifice of the Filipina OFW.

On October 23, the dead body of Loreta Alacre, another OFW from Negros Occidental province who was killed in the Israel crisis, was also repatriated.

Alacre was an OFW for 15 years in Israel "where she worked hard to support her siblings, nephews and nieces."

"We offer our sincere condolences to the family and urge the community to pray for her eternal repose and no one will die because of violence anymore. Let us continue to pray for peace, especially for peace in Israel as we ask Jesus to deliver us from violence and war," said St. Peregrine Parish in Cadiz City, where Alacre resided.

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the repatriation program of the OFWs caught in the crisis, at least 119 Filipinos, mostly caregivers and hotel workers, have already arrived home safely.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, with 134 in Gaza Strip, which is now under mandatory repatriation by the Philippine government.

Some 17,500 OFWs are in Lebanon, yet 10,000 of them have been reportedly identified as undocumented.

OFWs in Lebanon are placed in voluntary repatriation.

As Israel also intensified its bombings and retaliation offensives in Gaza, Migrante International, a broad coalition of OFW groups, also condemned Israel’s "genocidal war" against Palestinians.

"Israel’s bombing of Gaza is endangering the lives of the 78 OFWs who have been evacuated to southern Gaza’s border with Egypt and the remaining 54 OFWs in Gaza. In triggering Hezbollah to attack from Lebanon, it is also placing in danger the lives of the more than 30,000 OFWs in Israel and 17,500 OFWs in Lebanon" added Migrante International.

According to the group, the news about repatriation of OFWs from Israel "bring us only partial comfort."

"The truth is that the OFWs in Israel who are in most danger remain trapped in Gaza. They should be brought home now," it said.

Meanwhile, Malacañang Palace reported on Friday that the Israeli government assured the Philippines that it would allow Filipinos to pass the Rafah Crossing going to Egypt, to bring Filipinos out of the war zone.

As this developed, some OFWs in Israel also decided to leave their work abroad.

Maricel Garces, an OFW for 18 years in Israel, said she chose not to leave the country because of her job

"The conflict is not in all places here," Garces, 47, told Catholic news site ucanews.

When a siren would blare, signaling of a bomb attack, Garces would run to their bomb shelter.

"But I feel nervous. Especially when a siren sounds its alarm," added Garces, who is based in Tel Aviv.

She has also expressed gratitude to be able to "regularly" keep in touch with her family back home.

According to her, one of the reasons why she and other OFWs in Israel can't afford to leave now is she is also afraid of being jobless once she returns to the Philippines.

With her age, Garces believed that it would be difficult for her to find a job back home.

There are an estimated 11 million OFWs worldwide, propelling the country's economy with their remittances. (SunStar Philippines)