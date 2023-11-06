Rescom chief visits Eastern Visayas reserve units

ARMY Major General Romulo Manuel Jr., chief of Reserve Command (Rescom), visited the reserve units in Eastern Visayas, assuring them of the support from the headquarters on their various programs and activities.

“We are now given priority in terms of resources,” said Manuel Jr, referring to the support of the Rescom-Army headquarters for the manpower and logistics needs of the different units.

The Rescom commander lauded the 8th Regional Community Defense Group (8RCDG), headed by Colonel Castor Bahin, “for being compliant to the guidance of the headquarters in organizing a reserve company for disaster response.”

Manuel Jr. met with the Philippine Army officials and reserve personnel of the 803rd Community Defense Center (CDC) in Catbalogan City, the 804th CDC in Tacloban City, the 805th CDC in Maasin City, and the 8th Infantry Division in Catbalogan.

During this visit, the Rescom official also led the donning of ranks for the newly commissioned officers Lieutenant Colonel Jujit Caseño, First Lieutenant Ma. Martina Gimenez, and First Lieutenant Ma. Isabel Gimenez at the 8RCDG headquarters in Camp Jorge Downes, Ormoc City.

Presidential Management Staff Undersecretary Mark Roa Gimenez attended the donning ceremony for his wife, Ma. Martina, and his daughter, Ma. Isabel.

Bahin thanked Manuel Jr. for his presence and for "inspiring" the reserve troops in the region.