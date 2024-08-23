Romualdez couple surprises Olympian Aira Villegas with new car, house and lot

AS A personal gratitude for bringing pride to the country and Leyte, House Speaker and Leyte First District Congressman Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and his wife, Tingog Partylist Congresswoman Yedda Marie Romualdez, gifted Olympian Aira Villegas with a brand-new vehicle worth P1.4 million and a Camella house and lot worth P6 million on August 23, 2024.

“The Congress is actively working on enhancing the country’s sports programs through two key legislations: the Philippine National Games Act, which aims to ensure a comprehensive national sports program, and a bill supporting Local Sports Programs to provide appropriate funding and support for athletes in local communities,” said Tingog Representative Romualdez, as she assured Villegas and other representatives and winners of the Palarong Pambansa from the Eastern Visayas region during the “Tribute to the Local Athletes” held at the People’s Center in Tacloban City.

Villegas also lauded the support of the Romualdez couple since her training and fight during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Don’t compare others' success to yourself. Maintain discipline, training, trust in God, and faith in the people who supported you,” said the 29-year-old Tacloban-born Olympic bronze medalist.

Meanwhile, all Palarong Pambansa 2024 athletes from the region, along with their parents and coaches, were awarded a monetary allowance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Akap program, amounting to P10,000 each.

Additional cash rewards from the personal funds of the Romualdez couple were also given to medalists from the region: 26 bronze medalists received P7,000 each, 15 silver medalists received P8,000 each, and 20 gold medalists received P10,000 each.

The program was also graced by Tingog Director for Community Engagements Karla Estrada, Department of Education-Eastern Visayas Director Evelyn Fetalvero, and DSWD regional officials, among others.

After the heroes’ welcome ceremony, Tingog Congresswoman Romualdez accompanied Villegas and her family to bless their new home.

On August 22, Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez also handed over P1 million, with another P1 million from the Hiraya Foundation, as cash rewards to Villegas for being the first-ever Olympic medalist from the city. (SunStar Philippines)