Romualdez lauds Marcos couple for 'Lab for All' project in Eastern Visayas

LEYTE First District Representative and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady, Liza Araneta-Marcos, for bringing health services to the indigent residents in Eastern Visayas through the “Lab for All (Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat” caravan.

On July 4, 2024 alone, at least 2,000 people availed free consultations, laboratory services, medicines, and other health services in Tacloban City, Leyte.

"This project has a deep impact and importance for our fellow Filipinos. Many of our countrymen, especially in remote areas, do not have adequate access to medical services. Because of this, their health is often neglected," Romualdez said.

He also thanked the First Lady for personally visiting the city for the delivery of health services to the constituents in Leyte.

"Para sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino, ang "Lab for All" caravan ay isang malaking tulong. Ito ay nagdadala ng serbisyong medikal direkta sa kanilang mga komunidad. Nagliligtas ito sa kanila mula sa pagod, gastos, at hirap ng pagpunta sa mga malalayong ospital,” added Romualdez.

Araneta-Marcos, along with Speaker Romualdez, Tingog Partylist Representatives Yedda Marie Romualdez and Jude Acide, Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez, and other national government officials, witnessed the distribution of health assistance.

The First Lady also assisted in the distribution of P4.2 million in financial aid under the Tupad program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at the Leyte Normal University.

Meanwhile, Speaker Romualdez accompanied President Marcos Jr. at the Leyte Convention Complex in Palo, Leyte for the distribution of aid package including P10,000 in cash aid to qualified residents of Leyte, Southern Leyte and Biliran provinces “whose livelihood was adversely affected by the El Nino phenomenon through the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolks and Families (PAFF) program.”

In a statement, he also urged his constituents in Tacloban City and Leyte to take advantage of the First Lady’s health services delivery project. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)