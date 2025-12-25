Search continues for missing priest in Leyte

THE Archdiocese of Palo in Leyte Province continued its search efforts for Reverend Father Edwin "Kutz" Caintoy, 55, who has been missing since Tuesday morning, December 23, 2025.

He was last seen at the bus terminal near Robinsons North in Tacloban City, wearing a white clerical polo shirt and carrying a sling bag.

"His current whereabouts remain unknown. The Archdiocese is coordinating closely with the proper authorities regarding this matter," the Archdiocese of Palo said in a statement on December 24.

Father Caintoy, a native of Abuyog town, is the parish priest of San Jose de Malibago Parish, Barangay Malibago, Babatngon, Leyte.

"We earnestly ask the faithful to keep Father Caintoy in their prayers," the archdiocese added.

Meanwhile, the Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO) urged the public and media "to refrain from spreading unverified or misleading information, as this may cause unnecessary alarm and hinder ongoing investigations."

"Verified updates will be released through official police channels," said Colonel Dionisio DC Apas Jr., provincial director, in a statement on Thursday, December 25.

"Anyone with reliable information is encouraged to coordinate with the Babatngon Municipal Police Station or the nearest police station. The LPPO remains committed to truth, transparency, and public safety," Apas added. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)