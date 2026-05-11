Senate faces sudden leadership change ahead of VP Sara impeachment

A MAJOR leadership shake-up hit the Senate as 13 senators seen as allies of Vice President Sara Duterte voted to unseat incumbent Senate President Vicente Sotto III ahead of the impeachment vote at the House of Representatives on May 11, 2026.

In a dramatic turn of events, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, former police chief and chief implementer of the controversial drug war of then-president Rodrigo Duterte, the vice president’s father, suddenly appeared in the Senate after several months in hiding due to a reported arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Dela Rosa, who appeared angry after reportedly being stopped by authorities from gaining access to the Senate building, voted in favor of new Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano.

Following the Senate vote, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who was also instrumental in the ICC arrest of former firebrand president Duterte, announced that they were already in possession of the ICC arrest warrant for Dela Rosa.

A standoff ensued at the Senate building, prompting its immediate lockdown.

As developments unfolded, a total of 255 congressmen voted to impeach Duterte, while 26 voted against the motion and nine abstained.

This is the second time a vice president has been impeached, after a previous impeachment complaint in 2025 was nullified due to a technicality.

With the Duterte-allied senators now controlling the upper chamber, the critics expressed fears that the second impeachment case against the vice president would once again be held hostage.

“The Senate coup is business as usual for the country's political institutions — that in the end, the majority would rather serve the parochial interests of dynasties than ensure accountability in the face of serious allegations of massive corruption,” said activist lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, secretary-general of the coalition of civil society groups Sanlakas.

"Most of those who voted to oust Sotto have been implicated in the flood control scandal. It was a vote not just to kill the impeachment trial, but to use the Senate as a shield from prosecution. When institutions fail, we the people are called to action,"

Pedrosa told SunStar Philippines on May 11.

The lawyer activist likened the Senate shake-up to "a game of thrones between the warring factions of the elites."

"Meanwhile, ordinary Filipinos have to struggle to make ends meet,” he added.

Asked about the ICC warrant for Dela Rosa, Pedrosa maintained that the ICC “is the proverbial silver lining in the pursuit of justice for the tens of thousands killed during his bloody war on drugs.”

“The once untouchable is now on the run, reminding us of his own declaration that flight is an admission of guilt. If Bato has nothing to hide, he should face the music,” Pedrosa said.

"If he can appear just to vote at the Senate, he can surely appear in his defense at the ICC. Priorities," he added.

‘Public office is a public trust’

In a separate interview, Catholic charity leader Bishop Gerry Alminaza maintained that the Church reiterates its call that public office is a public trust, and that all public officials, regardless of name, position, or political affiliation, must remain accountable to the people they serve.

“At a time when serious questions are being raised, the Filipino people have every right to seek truth, transparency, accountability, and good governance from those entrusted with power,” Alminaza, president of Caritas Philippines, told SunStar Philippines on May 11.

“The impeachment proceedings involving Vice President Sara Duterte must be approached not as an arena for political vengeance or partisan division, but as an opportunity to uphold the rule of law and strengthen democratic institutions. Accountability, when guided by due process and a sincere commitment to justice and the common good, is essential in rebuilding public trust,” he added.

In his public call to all Filipino Catholic faithful and people of goodwill, the prelate urged them “to remain vigilant, discerning, and guided by conscience.”

“This moment demands moral courage from both leaders and citizens. The pursuit of truth and justice should never depend on personalities or political alliances, but on the fundamental principle that no one is above accountability,” the prelate said.

“All those involved, from all corners, must be accountable,” Alminaza added.

Amid the outcome of Duterte’s impeachment, Reverend Pastor Irma Balaba, spokesperson for the ecumenical group Promotion of Church People's Response (PCPR), said that as Christians, “we must always uphold what is just and righteous.”

“Accountability should have been pursued from the very beginning — not only now. The process was delayed because of the Supreme Court decision imposing a one-year disallowance, but now the process is moving forward. Even amid delays and obstacles, our call to seek truth and justice remains steadfast,” said Balaba in a separate interview with Sunstar Philippines on May 11.

“We have long desired accountability out of our commitment to integrity, transparency, and the common good. Justice delayed should never become justice denied. As people of faith, we continue to believe that what is right must prevail, and that those entrusted with responsibility must also answer with honesty and accountability,” she added.

Meanwhile, more than 3 million people have signed an online petition supporting the impeachment of the vice president as of May 11.

Duterte, who is accused of the alleged misuse of confidential funds, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust, is seen as a formidable presidential candidate in 2028 selections. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)