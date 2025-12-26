Sister Ma. Liza Ruedas: The faithful Daughter of Charity in the Philippines

Much of your work involves literacy and missionary outreach. What specific communities or groups have you served, and what challenges have you faced in those missions?

Sister Rudas: I was engaged in Pastoral works in Mindanao (Zamboanga Sibugay-Diocese of Ipil, Diocese of Iligan, Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, and Prelature of Marawi) for almost two decades, and work with Christian-Muslim Dialogue, Ecumenical relations, working and immersing with the Indigenous Peoples and Communities (IPs: Subanen, Ati, Dumagats, etc.) and formation of the young and students, parish leaders, and the empowerment of Basic Ecclesial Communities (BECs).

It is a great awakening to immerse in Mindanao Churches. The Mindanao-Sulu Pastoral Conference (MSPC) experiences and journeys have brought into my life a great appreciation and affirmation how Mindanao Church works and evangelizes amid its demo-geographics-socio-eco-poli-ecological divides. The pressing realities of animosity, discrimination and seeming division in places where presences of our Muslim brethren are the least, and in places where Christians are seemingly marginalized and found in the peripheries are disturbing. Yet, I saw a growing compassionate Church in the midst of persecution and struggles of her people. In that sense, I rediscovered more my capacity to hope and be more resilient, more passionate and committed to the mission that brings hope to the voiceless and the marginalized.

Experiencing the struggles of the IPs in their assertion and self-determination to claim their ancestral domain and to own their rightful lands, to set their feet in an equal opportunities to affirm their dignities as persons had deepen my resolve to work for justice and peace and to make a stand for respect of persons and their rights.

Moreover, I am privileged to engage in the Daughters of Charity’s programs and projects for Rebuilding Life, Rebuilding Communities for survivors of calamities and disasters (Iligan-Cagayan de Oro, Samar-Leyte, islands of Polillo in Quezon Province, Palawan and mostly, in National Capital Region cities and neighboring urban communities, etc). The resounding “cries of the Earth” and the “cries of the Poor” that reverberate with its groaning realities of greed and corruption; abuses and violations of nature’s rights and human rights.

In 2017 until the present, I am commissioned as a team leader and coordinator of the Advocacy on Justice, Peace, and Human Rights under the Promotion of Integral Human Development (PIHD), an emerging missionary priorities and thrusts of the Daughters of Charity after a reconfiguration took place in 2016, now called Province of St. Louise de Marillac-Asia. The vast expanse of its nature and scope is overwhelming and more challenging. I immediately immersed in different and difficult situations and collaborations with different organizations and movements, government organizations, and non-governmental organizations, peoples’ organizations and Inter-faith and Ecumenical efforts to works of justice, truth, peace and Good governance. The creative energies and synergism of collaboration and partnerships of likely same spirited individuals and groups have fostered in me greater dynamism and deeper fidelity in living out the Vincentian charism with boldness in charity.

The advocacy opens more doors and gates for me to encounter Christ in voices and faces of the poorest: the victims and survivors of extrajudicial killing (EJK), women-children issues, our Katutubo (IPs), workers’ struggle of the urban poor communities, fisherfolks and farmers, survivors of calamities and disasters, persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and political setainees, persons living with HIV-Aids, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and not to discount, the homeless and street peoples. The call for collaboration, street parliament and lobbying of issues against social injustices, and mobilization in solidarity with the least-lost-last become my “farm and zones of presence”! The challenge to work for truth, social justice and Good Governance pervade my spirit and identity as a consecrated person.

Along these lines and processes of encounter, I see and experience the longings of the abused, victims and survivors to find peace and solace, hope and justice of a loving and just God.

How do your advocacies for education, human rights, poverty alleviation, or social injustice align with the mission of the Daughters of Charity, and how do you carry them out in practice?

Sister Ruedas: The Little Company of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul is a Society of Apostolic Life of women, founded by St. Vincent de Paul and St. Louise de Marillac since November 29, 1633, totally given to God, living in community, and committed to serving Jesus Crucified in the person of the poor. Over the years, our ministries have evolved in response to the cries of the poor, the Call of the Church, and the signs of the times…”Ten times you visit the Poor, ten times you encounter God” (St. Vincent de Paul). “Take good care of the service of the Poor” (St. Louise de Marillac). These are inspirations of our Holy Founders that set ablaze every heart of a Daughter of Charity to hunt poverty and empower the most vulnerable.

Our advocacies under the Promotion of Integral Human Development (PIHD) as a mandate of the Catholic Church affirms its Social Teachings and challenges every person, every Christian, and every consecrated person to be a prophetic sign and voice in making a stand for those being abused and violated of their rights and dignities. Furthermore, we the Daughters of Charity are Daughters of the Church. We are called to become more “artisans of peace and hope”. The Church emphasizes the dignity of each human being as “ created in the image of God… to work together to create a peace based on justice and love…we must respect others and their dignity” (Vatican II, Gaudium Et Spes).

These advocacies are carried out in a system and structures that promote systemic change, collaboration and partnership. We follow paths toward a democratic space of collective efforts in delivering our compassionate service through inter-ministries, regional coordinating teams, partners and networks and critical collaborations with ecumenical and inter-faith and ecumenical relations.