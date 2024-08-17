Socio-civic group opens first ‘Botica ng Agila’ in Tacloban

THE Fraternal Order of Eagles (Philippine Eagles), the first Philippine-born fraternal socio-civic organization, opened its first “Botica ng Agila” in the country at Barangay 109-A, V&G Subdivision, Tacloban City, on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

“We are offering this to the public so they can have access to cheaper and more affordable medicines,” said Philippine Eagles National President Jeffrey Maravilla, who traveled to Tacloban from Manila to grace the event.

Barangay 109-A Captain Ariel Rex Lledo lauded Maravilla and Eagles Regional Governor Ariel Donceras for choosing his barangay as the first recipient of the said project.

“Long before I became a barangay captain, it was my advocacy to have a pharmacy in our own barangay, especially since we also have a health center. Now, our constituents who need medicines will no longer have to go to downtown Tacloban because we already have it here,” Lledo said.

“The ‘Botica ng Agila’ is also a big help for those who have a hard time buying their maintenance medicines. Here, we can offer them cheaper medicines,” he added.

The “Botica ng Agila” is located just beside the barangay hall and is open from 7 AM to 10 PM daily.

According to Lledo, who is also the Club President of Central Baluarte De Tacloban Eagles Club, the pharmacy will be operated by Bounty Blend Livelihood Consumers Cooperative, a livelihood program of Barangay 109-A.

Meanwhile, Donceras advocated the use of generic medicine, saying that it has similar potency to branded medicines.

He also planned to open a similar pharmacy in other parts of the Eastern Visayas region.

“I am grateful for the support from our various Eagles chapters in the region for making this project a reality. Indeed, this is ‘service through strong brotherhood,’” Donceras said.

The launching ceremony of “Botica ng Agila” in Tacloban was also attended by Eagles Peil Executive Director Ahlyx Belleza, District Governor Tacloban City Eagles Rey Barra, Regional Vice Governor Eagles Dominic Degorio, Ormoc City Eagles District Governor Benjie Bobier II, Cooperative Manager Nancy Encina, Barangay Kagawad on Livelihood Violeta Capoquian, Kagawad Nilda Coral, other Eagles Club officials and members, and Barangay workers. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)