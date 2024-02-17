Southeast Asia’s first ocean tidal energy project to rise in Northern Samar town

THE remote island town of Capul in Northern Samar province will soon become the first location for a generation plant for ocean tidal power in Southeast Asia.

“The area, along the San Bernardino Strait, which is known for strong ocean currents, is seen as a viable source of tidal energy—a more reliable, sustainable, and cost-competitive alternative to power generation,” the Northern Samar provincial government said on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Governor Edwin Ongchuan lauded the newest development in the province, saying the tidal energy project “will not only help the province generate alternative and sustainable energy but will also open up livelihood and investment opportunities for Nortehanons.”

In a statement, the provincial government identified the project proponent as Energies Ph Inc.

“Through its affiliate, San Bernardino Ocean Power Corp., Energies Ph Inc. has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for this one-megawatt project to UK-based Inyanga Marine Energy Group,” it added.

Citing Inyanga's commercial manager, Jean Christophe Allo, the provincial government said the company “will use HydroWing tidal stream technology to generate tidal power, which can continuously supply power 24/7.”

“The design is to connect the tidal stream turbines to the electrical network of Capul. Currently, Capul relies on an off-grid 750-kilowatt diesel power plant that operates 16 hours a day,” it said.

In the same statement, Inyanga Chief Executive Officer Richard Parkinson called tidal stream energy “the most predictable and reliable form of renewable energy.”

According to the provincial government, HydroWing is Inyanga's largest tidal stream development project in Wales, England.

Aside from the upcoming tidal power project, Northern Samar will also have solar and wind energy.

The provincial government disclosed that the San Isidro On-Shore Wind project, of Aboitiz Renewables Inc. and Vena Energy, has already started its groundwork.

"Another wind power project, the North Samar Offshore Wind Power Project by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), is now in the pre-development phase, having commenced ground investigations early this year, 2024," it added. (SunStar Philippines)