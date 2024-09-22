Storm weary Filipinos push back against fossil fuel expansion

FILIPINOS, who face at least 20 typhoons per year due to their location along the Pacific typhoon belt, have had enough of the coal-powered facilities in the country.

They cited these power plants as having "devastated the climate, poisoned the land, water, and air in our communities, and worsened inequalities."

“There is a coal resurgence in the country despite the coal moratorium imposed by the Energy Department in 2020,” said activist lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, secretary-general of the multisectoral group Sanlakas.

Pedrosa was one of the conveners during the Asia-wide mobilization calling for a total coal exit and a shift to 100 percent renewable energy in Manila on September 13.

Outside the capital, 12 coal-affected communities also staged localized actions in support of the call.

"At present, coal occupies 61.9 percent of the country's power mix. More coal means more expensive power rates," Pedrosa said.

In Toledo City in the central Philippines, residents also launched a signature campaign to oppose a private power company’s plan to build another coal plant in the area "due to the adverse impacts of all of these coal plants that exposed residents to prolonged exposure."

Lito Vasquez, senior executive officer on health impacts of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), said a survey on 100 local villagers in 2023 found all of them were having difficulties due to the eight plants in Toledo, from health problems to drop in income due to a depletion of fish stock.

The opposition against coal-powered plants in their area has been a continuous fight for Toledo residents since the early 2000s.

Groups and individuals even filed a case in 2010 for the issuance of a Temporary Environmental Protection Order (Tepo) due to the alleged indiscriminate dumping of coal ash, which is toxic, in both Toledo and its neighboring city of Naga, Vasquez told Sunstar Philippines.

“The Tepo was granted, and it led to the commitment of coal power plants and local government units, including the Cebu Provincial Government, to ensure the proper disposal of coal ash,” he added.

Over time, Toledo has become known as “one of the coal corridors” in the Visayas, hosting a total of eight units of coal power plants.

“This has worsened air quality, caused health issues among residents, and contributed to overall environmental degradation,” Vasquez added.

The residents also reported on the reduced fish catch due to pollution in the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape, the country’s largest marine protected area which covers more than 500,000 hectares, located between the islands of Cebu and Negros.

“That is why we strongly push for the conduct of a comprehensive Health Impact Assessment (HIA) for existing and new coal plants to determine medically and scientifically the extent of the impact from prolonged exposure of residents to coal plants," Vasquez added.

Citing an investigation conducted in 2023 by foreign consultants following their petition against coal power plants in Toledo, Vasquez said that “some power plants store the coal ash in their compound, which is susceptible to being blown away by strong winds, affecting residents living nearby.”

Rising global coal use

Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), who is leading the anti-coal initiatives in the Philippines and Asia, said the world’s largest banks based in developed countries "continue to provide financing for coal projects, from fossil fuel subsidies to public financing and private investments."

Between January 2021 and December 2023, commercial banks provided US$470 billion in loans and underwriting to the coal industry.

As this developed, Nacpil denounced the government’s continued support of coal projects despite the moratorium.

Nacpil and her allied groups also joined organizations in Asia in writing letters to Asian governments, demanding decisive steps to end the expansion of coal in their countries, specifically calling for a permanent ban on new coal plants and an immediate stop to direct and indirect public and private financing of new coal.

They also called for a rapid and just phase-out of existing coal to be completed by 2035.

“A few years ago, the world made major strides in eradicating coal use and production in response to the climate crisis. From 2015, when the Paris Agreement was adopted, to 2021, the global pipeline of proposed coal power plants showed a 76 percent collapse,” Nacpil said in a statement to Sunstar Philippines.

“Today, global coal use and capacity have rebounded, growing to an all-time high in 2023, driven by strong demand in countries in Asia…Coal power plant retirements were at their lowest level since 2011,” Nacpil said.

“According to analysis, phasing out operating coal power by 2040 would require an average of 126 GW of retirements per year for the next 17 years, or about two coal plants per week, excluding coal plants under construction and in pre-construction,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pedrosa said the continued promotion of coal in the Philippines "arguably contradicts and undermines the country's position as host of the Loss and Damage Fund board."

“What moral ascendancy does the Philippine government have to assert finance for loss and damage from rich countries when it pursues the same destructive energy path that has spawned the climate crisis in the first place?” the activist lawyer asked.

The Loss and Damage Fund board, comprising 26 members from parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, is tasked with assisting developing countries with their economic and non-economic losses and damage due to their vulnerability to the adverse effects of climate change.

Church response against fossil fuel

Asked why fossil fuel is an issue for the Catholic Church, Jing Rey Henderson, communications and partnership development head of Caritas Philippines, said fossil fuels and coal were identified as the “dirtiest sources of energy, and fossil fuels still constitute a large percentage contributing to global warming, which is fatal to the 1.5-degree climate target.”

The burning of fossil fuels impacts the mission of the Church in the Philippines, as coal mining sites, like that in Ned, South Cotabato in the Mindanao region, have displaced Indigenous Peoples' communities, caused division among tribal communities, and posed a threat to food security due to land conversion, according to Henderson.

“Communities surrounding fossil fuel plants and terminals also complain about the continuous decrease in fish catch, decline in coral reefs, and the lower water quality,” Henderson said in a report from Catholic news site UCA News on September 20.

Caritas Philippines, the humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), maintained that they have seen the impacts of fossil fuel burning in various areas in the country, such as the Verde Island Passage, Atimonan in Quezon Province, and even in government-declared protected areas like Palawan Island.

“So, for an archipelagic country whose main sources of livelihood, food, employment, and resources are water and land, such as fishing, agriculture, cottage industry, and tourism, high dependence on coal and fossil fuels equals massive deforestation, land conversion, violation of Indigenous Peoples' rights to their natural habitat and ancestral domains, unfair labor practices, food insecurity, and unfair government regulations or injustice in terms of enforcement of laws,” Henderson told Sunstar Philippines in a separate interview.

In terms of how the Church views this global movement against fossil fuel in relations to Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical Laudato Si in 2015, Henderson said: “These are the reasons why the Catholic Church, since 1988, has not stopped campaigning against ecological destruction, which has often led to red-tagging and the kidnapping of environmental defenders.”

“Hence, we are thankful to Pope Francis for his actions against fossil fuels and coal. His actions are our source of strength and inspiration here in the Philippines to continue defending the welfare of the Filipino people, especially those on the peripheries, most vulnerable and at risk from climate impacts, and for the 'groaning of the earth,' which threatens and depletes our natural resources,” Henderson said. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)