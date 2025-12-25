Suspect yields P2M drugs, firearms on Christmas Eve

A SIMULTANEOUS police operation led to the confiscation of more than P2 million worth of substances believed to be shabu and firearms and the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) in Barangay San Jose, Dulag, Leyte on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

“This operation proves that Police Regional Office 8 remains relentless in pursuing illegal drugs and criminality, even during the holiday season," said regional director Brigadier General Jason Capoy in a statement to the media.

"The seizure of these drugs and firearms sends a clear message to criminal syndicates that the Philippine National Police is steadfast in protecting our communities and ensuring a safe, peaceful, and secure environment for the public across Eastern Visayas," he added.

Authorities identified the suspect as alias “Danny,” a 40-year-old HVI, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay. San Isidro, Dulag.

During the buy-bust at around 11:27 p.m., Wednesday, joint police operatives also recovered one Colt caliber .45 pistol with one magazine and seven rounds of ammunition; one LLAMA caliber 9mm pistol with two magazines and four rounds of ammunition; one Caspian caliber 9mm pistol with two magazines; one holster for a .45 caliber pistol and two holsters for caliber 9mm pistols.

The suspect will be facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act). (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)