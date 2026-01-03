Tacloban artist Dante Enage is PH's sole representative to 10th Beijing International Art Biennale

TACLOBAN City's home-grown visual artist Dante Enage has been selected as the Philippines' official representative to the prestigious 10th Beijing International Art Biennale (BIAB 2025) in China.

"Upon being selected for the 10th Beijing International Art Biennale, I aspire to share my art with a broader global audience and establish meaningful connections with fellow visual artists from around the world," Enage told SunStar Philippines.

"This opportunity allows me to showcase my culture, deepen my art, and open up more possibilities for the future. My selection is a significant milestone in my art journey, especially as an artist from the province," added the 53-year-old artist, who is known for using tuba (coconut wine) as a medium in most of his artworks.

From December 29, 2025, to January 26, 2026, Enage will have the opportunity to present his large-scale acrylic on canvas masterpiece, "Patterned Paradise 1" (133x265 cm), along with the works of an elite group of global artists.

Enage's painting is a rich tapestry of geometric motifs and organic forms, weaving together.

This includes Pintados tattoo patterns, traditional motifs hailing from his Visayan roots; Baybayin script, an ancient Philippine calligraphy integrated with modern aesthetics; and environmental themes, a reflection on the delicate balance between natural flora and abstract structures.

"In Patterned Paradise, I create a dreamlike sanctuary. It is a celebration of beauty in detail, where birds and cultural echoes coexist to evoke both serenity and wonder," Enage said in a separate statement.

By representing the country at one of the world’s largest and most prestigious art events, Enage joins a distinguished lineage of Filipino artists who have exhibited at BIAB, including:

Dennis Montera (5th BIAB, 2013),

Maximino Balatbat II (6th BIAB, 2015),

Cristina Taniguchi (7th BIAB, 2017), and

Samuel Penaso and Bong Perez (8th BIAB, 2019).

Since moving from Tacloban to Manila after the pandemic, Dante has been able to improve his career and enlarge his circle, bringing his artworks to a wider audience.

His recent exhibitions and recognitions include his 16th Solo Exhibition at Art Camp Gallery, Makati (December 2025), and participation in World Art Dubai (April 2025), alongside previous art shows in Malaysia, Indonesia, France, and Italy. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)