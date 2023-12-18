Tacloban gov't declares 2 local holidays ahead of Christmas

THE Tacloban City government has declared two local holidays this week to celebrate its conversion into a highly urbanized city (HUC) and give families more time to prepare for Christmas Day.

Mayor Alfred Romualdez signed two executive orders suspending work in the government and classes at all levels on Dec. 18 and 22, 2023.

December 18 is the 15th anniversary of the declaration of Tacloban as HUC, while December 22 is a special local holiday to allow workers to prepare for Christmas.

“To provide the most conducive setting for the series of activities that may be held in common or public places by different groups, it is deemed expedient to temporarily suspend work in government offices on December 18,” Romualdez said.

Exempted from temporary work suspension are those involved in maintenance, disaster risk management, peace and order, health and sanitation, and traffic management.

Tacloban was converted into an HUC when its residents voted "yes" in a plebiscite held on Dec. 18, 2008.

Meanwhile, the mayor said the city government decided to declare a local holiday on Dec. 22 as it recognizes the need to give residents time to prepare for the Yuletide season.

“This is crucial to avoid traffic congestion in the city caused by the holiday shopping rush and to ensure that individuals living outside Tacloban have sufficient time to travel and spend quality time with their families,” Romualdez added.

The city is the regional capital of Eastern Visayas, with a population of 251,881, making it the most populous city in the region. (PNA)