Tacloban suspends classes due to intense heat

“Presently, Tacloban City is suffering from the effects of the high heat index caused by El Nino and the summer season... The heat index chart indicates that temperatures between 42 and 51°C, labeled as dangerous, can potentially cause heat cramps and exhaustion, with a heightened risk of heat stroke during continued activity,” he said.

The directive has also affected classes in major state universities based in the city.

The mayor said the suspension is needed since the health and well-being of the students, teachers, and the entire school community “are of paramount importance and must be protected during adverse weather conditions.”

Schools are urged to switch to asynchronous or alternative distance learning “to protect the safety and health of learners and ensure that their learning remains unhampered.”

The decision to suspend classes in private schools is at the discretion of their respective school heads, Romualdez said. (PNA)