Tacloban volunteers help prepare emergency food aid  ahead of 'Uwan'

VOLUNTEERS in Tacloban City helped prepare relief goods on Saturday, November 8, 2025, ahead of the incoming Super Typhoon Uwan amid the city's 12th-year commemoration of Super Typhoon Yolanda.

The repacking of food items and other essentials, initiated by the office of Leyte First District Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Tingog Partylist, was part of the prepositioning of relief goods for easy access and distribution to communities that will be affected by the incoming storm in Eastern Visayas region.

"I call on all our fellow citizens to remain alert and unite to ensure zero casualties," said Romualdez in a statement.

"Be prepared and coordinate with agencies and local government for proper information and immediate action," he added.

The prepared emergency food aid includes rice, coffee, noodles, canned goods, cereal drinks, and biscuits.

As of Saturday, state weather agency Pagasa placed Northern Samar and other northern areas of Eastern Samar under Signal No. 2, while the remaining areas of Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte and Southern Leyte were under Signal No. 1.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said a total of 228,201 affected families from 82 local government units in the provinces of Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Biliran have been recorded.

Some of these families were temporarily staying in evacuation centers and with their relatives, according to the agency.

On its Super Typhoon Uwan's response operations, DSWD has already distributed a total of 59,427 family food boxes, 3,067 ready-to-eat food packs, and 3,524 non-food items to affected families as of Sunday, November 9.

"Cash relief assistance amounting to P10,000 under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) has also been provided to each family who lost a loved one due to the typhoon," DSWD said.

"Overall, the total value of assistance delivered to areas in need of resource augmentation has reached P39,823,466.62. All these efforts are being carried out while the agency continues to prepare for the possible impact of Typhoon Uwan in the entire Eastern Visayas," the agency added. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)