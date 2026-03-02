Tajarros sparkles with Evraa gold, boosts Leyte's title bid

CHRISHIA MAE Tajarros sparked Leyte's campaign at the 2026 Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Evraa) Meet, capturing the first gold medal in the 3000-meter Run, Secondary Girls category, on Monday, March 2.

Tajarros' victory, held at the New Binaybayon Sports Complex in Baybay City, sets the tone for a strong Leyte Division performance at the games, with its 838 delegates.

"Chrishia Mae's victory is a shining example of what our athletes can achieve through hard work and determination. This win is just the start of a remarkable journey for her and the Leyte Division team," said Department of Education (DepEd) Leyte Division Superintendent Dr. Mariza Magan.

Tajarros has been on a roll, winning gold in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte and recently securing a silver medal in the 3000-meter run at the 14th Asean Schools Games in Brunei Darussalam, marking the country's first podium finish during the tournament.

"Tajarros has set the bar high for our young athletes, and we expect great things from her and the rest of the Leyte Division team," Magan said.

She also thanked the support of Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla, the local chief executives form the province's 40 towns, Division Assistant Schools Division Superintendents Atty. Calick Arrieta and Dr. Teodorico Pelinio Jr., Schools Governance and Operations Division Chief Dr. Gil Esplanada, Curriculum Implementation Division Chief Grace Villanueva, and other officials.

The DepEd Eastern Visayas Regional Office, the main organizer of the sporting event, lauded Tajarros, calling her feat "a moment of pride, a triumph of endurance, and a victory for Leyte."

"Chrisha Mae dominated the track, proving that champions are built through discipline, resilience, and heart. Every stride she took reflected months of preparation, sacrifice, and an unbreakable spirit to bring honor to the Leyte Division," it said.

In a statement, the regional office added that Tajarros' victory "sets the tone for Evraa 2026—strong, focused, and fearless."

"More than a medal, this victory symbolizes what our young athletes can achieve when passion meets perseverance," it said.

The Evraa Meet 2026, the region's biggest sports tournament, drew over 10,000 participants, including student athletes, trainers, coaches, and officials from Eastern Visayas' 13 schools divisions.

The event will determine the region's representatives to the May Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)