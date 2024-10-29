The silver lining in ‘hardship’ posts

Motivation to do more and be more

Teachers like Albert, who handle pure multigrade classes or those in remote, hard-to-travel-to or high-risk areas, now receive an allowance of 25 percent of their monthly salary with the Special Hardship Allowance (SHA).

Through the SHA, he was able to fund further education and earn a master’s degree at Eastern Samar State University.

The Hardship Index determines which teachers will receive SHA. Last year, the Department of Education (DepEd) lowered the index cut-off from 0.37 to 0.33, allowing more teachers to qualify.

The index, which Unicef Philippines helped develop, is a tool designed to determine the degree of hardship of a particular school. It measures factors like commute time, facilities, poverty, amenities, and disaster risks. The higher the score, the higher the degree of hardship.

The SHA has supported at least 4,000 schools and at least 38,000 educators annually.

Supporting each other

However, the distribution of the allowance can still be improved. Some of the variables used in the index are difficult to collect, and unfortunately, some schools entered wrong data.

DepEd and Unicef are currently working to improve the index, as well as the eventual allowance distribution for 2025 so it would reflect the situation on the ground. Initial simulation results are already looking better than the current implementation.

Albert hopes all deserving schools and teachers receive the allowance. He cites kindergarten teacher Rho-ann Calvadores as an example. Despite not teaching a multigrade class, Rho-ann works in a high-risk school. She is currently facing significant hospital bills for her grandmother's treatment.

Albert and his co-teachers who receive the stipend donate P1,000 per quarter to Teacher Rho-Ann to compensate for her ineligibility. This shows that a strong sense of community can help address some of the issues facing the country’s education system.

