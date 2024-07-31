Top cops, stakeholders feted in Eastern Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas (PRO 8) recognized the outstanding police officers and other stakeholders in the region during the culmination ceremony of the 29th Police Community Relations (PCR) Month at the Camp Sec. Ruperto Kangleon in Palo, Leyte on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Director Arnel Agabe of the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Eastern Visayas, who served as the guest of honor, lauded the leadership of police regional director Brigadier General Reynaldo Pawid and all the police personnel in the region for the “essential partnership between the police and the community in realizing a vision of a secure Philippines.”

“The journey towards a safer Philippines requires ongoing commitment and cooperation from all stakeholders,” said Agabe, following this year’s theme "Ligtas ka sa Bagong Pilipinas!"

As he commended the police-community relations in the region, Agabe also reminded the police officers to “remain vigilant and proactive in our efforts to prevent crime and ensure public safety.”

The police officers and police units who were recognized for their outstanding performance across various categories were Lieutenant Colonel Ramil Amodia, as the Outstanding Police Community Affairs Division (PCAD) Senior Police Commissioned Officer (PCO); Captain Solomon Agayso, as the Outstanding PCAD Junior PCO; Senior Master Sergeant Aileen Balleta, as the Outstanding PCAD Senior PNCO; Corporal Albert Cebrano, as the Outstanding PCAD Junior PNCO; non-uniformed personnel Melody Pie Bagay, as the Outstanding PCAD NUP; Biliran Police Provincial Office (BPPO), as the Outstanding Provincial Community Affairs and Development Unit (PCADU); and Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO), as the Outstanding City CADU.

Winning teams during the PRO 8 Inter-Office Basketball and Volleyball tournaments in celebration of the PCR Month also received awards.

Meanwhile, plaques of appreciation were also presented to resource speakers during the Basic News Writing and Basic Social Media Management Seminar-Workshop for all provincial and city police units in Eastern Visayas.

The awardees were Dr. Ulderico Alviola of Visayas State University, Baybay City, Ronald Reyes of Manila Standard and Sunstar Philippines, Lyna Gayas of Department of Education (DepEd) Southern Leyte Division, Reyan Arinto of Philippine Information Agency, Marie Tonette Grace Marticio of Manila Bulletin, and Roel Amazona of Leyte Samar Daily Express. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)