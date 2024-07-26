Total ban of Pogos unites Filipinos

THE announcement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the total ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos), a China-backed online casino gambling enterprise, has united the Filipinos amid the ongoing Philippine-China territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

“The disorder that it caused our society as well as the desecration of our country must stop. Effectively today, all Pogos are banned,” said Marcos Jr. in his well-applauded State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 22.

Following the president’s speech, the Catholic church leaders and various civil society groups commended Marcos Jr., saying that the president’s stance “represents a significant triumph for our nation’s sovereignty and the welfare of our citizens.”

“Concurrently, the ban on Pogos addresses critical issues of corruption, criminal activities, and their detrimental socio-economic impacts. We call for the strict enforcement of this ban and the holding accountable of all those responsible for the proliferation of Pogos in our country,” opposition political group Akbayan said in a media statement.

Monsignor Oscar Cadayona, vicar-general of the Diocese of Maasin, lauded Marcos Jr. for his decisive move.

“I really admire our President for his resolve to totally ban Pogos in our country since by doing this he really backs our common sentiments of anti-gambling in any form and shows his concern for those disadvantaged and exploited by people in power,” Cadayona told Sunstar Philippines in an interview on July 25.

Chris Arthur Militante, spokesperson of the Palo Archdiocese, added that the Archdiocese was in “one voice” with the stand of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

“I am in the words of the president during the Sona,” Militante said.

While Pogos were already in the country in 2003, it had its regulation by the Philippine government since 2016, during the reign of the erstwhile president Rodrigo Duterte.

In September 2021, Duterte even signed a law for the additional taxing scheme of the Pogo operations in the country to also finance the government during the height of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Amid its promises of billions of revenues and job creations for the national government, Pogos have remained a bone of contention among Filipinos.

Earlier this July 2024, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) reported that gross gaming revenue from Pogos soared high from P28 billion in 2022 up to P56 billion in 2023.

“Disguising as legitimate entities, their operations have ventured into illicit areas furthest from gaming such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, even murder. The grave abuse and disrespect to our system of laws must stop,” said Marcos Jr. of his reason why he opted for its ban.

From January 2017 to June 30, 2023 alone, a total of 4,355 persons became victims to Pogo-related crimes, various media reported.

A separate police raid in May and June 2023 in Pampanga province and Las Piñas City led to the rescue of 3,814 individuals victimized by online scams and human trafficking.

The victims include foreign nationals who were rescued from Pogos' elaborate premises that include massage parlors-turned prostitution shops and an aquarium-designed viewing torture chamber, among others.

In March 2024, a Vietnamese national who complained about illegal detention and human trafficking led the authorities to a raid of a multi-million Pogo complex in Bamban, Tarlac, which resulted to the axing of its controversial town mayor Alice Guo, who was also accused of being a Chinese spy due to her alleged dubious personal background.

While the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said it is yet to comment on the human rights aspect impact of the ban, it maintained that “because Pogos are a private enterprise, the abuses committed fall within the responsibility of the police and other law enforcement agencies.”

“This means authorities should seriously look into those abuses. As to the impact of the ban, I think it’s too early to say. In any case, the government has to make sure that the Pogo workers, who are victims, are treated fairly and humanely and their welfare looked after,” said Carlos Conde, HRW senior researcher.

As this developed, an estimated 20,000 foreign workers of Pogos were given 60 days or until Sept. 24 to leave the Philippines due to the ban.

Several Catholic bishops earlier said that the government's Pogo ban “is good for our country” and “the best decision” made by the president. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)