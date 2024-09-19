Ugmo member yields in Northern Samar

A 25-YEAR-OLD member of an Underground Mass Organization (Ugmo) who is affiliated to the communist rebel groups voluntarily surrendered to 804th Maneuver Company (MC) of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 8 in Lavezares, Northern Samar Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Authorities identified the surrenderer as alias Ling, female, from Barangay Pasabuena, Victoria, Northern Samar, and was a Kabataan Alliance (Victoria Chapter) member from 2018 to 2021.

Captain Mark Mhon Amistoso, officer-in-charge of 804th MC headquarters, lauded the “exhaustive efforts” of his team for the result of the operation.

The police officer also appealed to other Ugmo members “to return to mainstream society and get the opportunity to live a normal and decent life with their loved ones.”

The former Ugmo member is now under the custody of 804th MC to facilitate and assess their possible enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (Eclip), according to the information released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas.

The successful surrender was achieved through the collective efforts of the 804th MC, Area Police Command-Visayas, 1st Northern Samar Provincial Maneuver Force Company, Lavezares Municipal Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Team Northern Samar, Regional Intelligence Unit 8, Northern Samar Provincial Explosive Ordnance, canine unit, Maritime Law Enforcement Team Northern Samar, and the Northern Samar Provincial Highway Patrol Team-Regional Highway Patrol Unit 8. (SunStar Philippines)