Ugmo member yields in Samar

A 55-YEAR-OLD member of the Underground Mass Organization (Ugmo) has surrendered to authorities in Paranas, Samar, as the government stepped up its efforts for the reintegration of former communist rebels and supporters into mainstream society.

The Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO 8) identified the Ugmo member as alias Jaime, a farmer residing in Barangay Pagsang-an, Paranas, and a member of Parag-uma, Sub-Regional Committee Browser.

Alias Jaime is now under the protective custody of 2nd Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company Headquarters (2nd SPMFC) after he surrendered on August 20, 2024, according to the police regional command.

"The individual chose to align himself with the government’s peace initiatives under Executive Order 70, or the This action is part of ongoing efforts under Executive Order 70, or the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac),” said Lieutenant Colonel Alex Dang-aoen, 2nd SPMFC commander.

The surrender was facilitated by the joint elements of the 2nd SPMFC led by Staff Sergeant Marvin Avelino, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit 8 (RIU8) and the 802nd Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 8.

“The successful surrender underscores the commitment of local communities to support government efforts in achieving lasting peace and order,” Dang-aoen said in a statement.

The Ugmo member received cash assistance and grocery items while undergoing “custodial debriefing” for his possible enrolment in the national government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip).

According to PRO 8, alias Jaime will avail himself of the opportunity to clear his derogatory records and return to his civilian life. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)