UP prof, veteran journo weigh in on PGMN exec arrest

A UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) Diliman professor and a veteran investigative journalist cautioned that the arrest of Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN) founder and executive Franco Mabanta over robbery by extortion charges is a case that tests the line between law enforcement and press freedom.

Journalism Professor Danilo Arao maintained that what happened to Mabanta is not a press freedom issue.

"How can his arrest for alleged extortion be an attack on the press? PGMN is not necessarily a good role model for responsible journalism practice. This is not surprising as its founder is not a journalist and has a warped idea of how journalism works," Arao said.

"As a professor who teaches journalism ethics, I sometimes use PGMN content to teach students how not to practice the profession," the professor added.

Mabanta, along with four other individuals, was nabbed by elements of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) during an entrapment operation on May 5.

Investigation disclosed that Mabanta allegedly threatened former House Speaker Martin Romualdez through an intermediary with the release of online content purportedly linking the lawmaker to the anomalous state-funded flood control projects.

In exchange for withholding the publication of the alleged exposé, Mabanta allegedly demanded P300 million pesos, payable in four tranches, according to NBI.

“Mabanta cannot invoke freedom of the press because he was never a member of the press. If this allegation is to be believed, his PGMN behaved like mercenaries, using their platform to allegedly enrich themselves as political operators,” Carlos Conde, investigative journalist and former researcher of New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“If anything, PGMN and Mabanta, by their actions now and before, and by peddling disinformation and lies in the past, have damaged press freedom and, by extension, the welfare of actual journalists who face tremendous risks in this country. By invoking press freedom to now defend themselves from this, PGMN and Mabanta are eroding our hard-fought freedoms as journalists. He and his ilk should be ashamed of themselves,” added Conde, founder and editor of Rights Report Philippines.

NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag earlier stressed the bureau remained firm in going after individuals who allegedly use online platforms, intimidation, and blackmail schemes for personal gain.

“Freedom of expression is protected by law, but it must never be used as a shield for extortion, intimidation, or criminal exploitation. The NBI will relentlessly pursue those who weaponize digital platforms to threaten, harass, and unlawfully profit from others,” Matibag said on May 6.

However, the PGMN founder denied the alleged extortion, claiming the arrest was a setup.

“What we have is devastating. The episode was filmed several weeks ago. It has been fully edited — it is 90 minutes long, packed with hard evidence, and ready for release. That is why this is happening,” said PGMN in a statement on May 6.

“There was no extortion. There were zero threats from us. The ‘evidence’ provided showed one side of the story. We committed no crime, and we can prove it,” it added.

Mabanta and the four co-accused were released from detention on Saturday, May 9, after each posting P120,000 in bail before a Pasig court. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)