Village chairman yields gun on BSKE day

AUTHORITIES arrested a 47-year-old village chairman after a gun was recovered from his possession as the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) was ongoing in a barangay in Catbalogan City on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591, or illegal possession of firearms, in relation to Commission on Election (Comelec) Resolution No. 10918

Police said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m., Monday, outside Samar State University main campus.

Catbalogan City Police Station said they were responding to a police assistance due to an alleged commotion at the area, which resulted to the arrest of the suspect.

A 9mm caliber pistol marked Glock 19 was recovered from the possession of the suspect, according to the information released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas.