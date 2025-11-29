VSU prof first Filipina at World Shiology Forum, co-authors food systems book

DR. CHRISTINA Gabrillo, professor V of the Visayas State University Department of Development Communication (VSU-DevCom) in Baybay City, Leyte, becomes the first Filipina to take part in the World Shiology Forum, which is one of the world’s emerging platforms shaping the global governance of food systems.

Held from October 28 to 31, 2025 in Haikou, China, the 5th World Shiology Forum convened more than 500 leading scholars, policymakers, and practitioners from more than a hundred countries to explore the emerging interdisciplinary field of Shiology.

This is an emerging interdisciplinary field that examines food as a holistic system not only as something people eat, but as a fundamental intersection of culture, ecology, health, behavior, economy, and governance.

The term draws from the Chinese word “shi” meaning food or eating, and expands it into a comprehensive scientific framework that views food as central to human well-being and societal development.

In this global biennial event, Gabrillo was invited not only as a participant but also as one of the official panelists, engaging in high-level discussions on food systems, sustainability, and the social dimensions of food behavior and governance.

Coming from her background in development communication and drawing from years of work in agricultural communication and rural development across Eastern Visayas, Gabrillo brought a grounded and people-centered perspective to the discussions.

Her insights helped surface the lived realities of Filipino farmers, coastal communities, and disaster-affected households, amplifying the Philippine narrative in a forum often dominated by perspectives from larger and more resource-rich regions.

By participating in a global forum traditionally dominated by economists, agronomists, nutrition scientists, and policymakers, she highlighted the role of development communication in providing insights into human behavior, cultural narratives, information ecosystems, and participatory governance within food-systems discussions.

Global SDG book report with Filipino voice

Gabrillo was also the only Filipino co-author of the book Global Food Systems & SDGs Report 2025: A Systematic Stocktake of Food System Issues and Solutions.

Published by the Research Center for Shiology at Renmin University of China and the Beijing Shiology Research Institute, the book that was launched in the said forum outlines the five dimensions of food needs, which includes basic sustenance, dietary diversity, food safety, healthy longevity, and sustainable supply.

As a co-author, Gabrillo provided key insights on food cultures, communication, and human behavior, grounded in her experience working with farming communities, youth groups, and disaster-prone areas in the Philippines.

She highlighted the complexities of food access in archipelagic regions, the influence of cultural identity on food choices, and the role of communication in shaping food governance.

Gabrillo’s contribution ensured that Filipino narratives, especially those that are coming from rural and climate-vulnerable communities, are embedded in a global report expected to inform future international frameworks on food systems transformation.

In an interview, Dr. Gabrillo expressed her gratitude to the Secretariat of the World Shiology Forum for inviting her to take part in this unexplored transdisciplinary field that is very new for Filipinos.

“My participation in the 5th World Shiology Forum opens new pathways for VSU to engage with global conversations on food systems and sustainability. It allowed me to bring home fresh perspectives, new frameworks, and potential partnerships that will strengthen our research, enrich our academic programs, and empower our communities in Eastern Visayas,” Dr. Gabrillo said.

Gabrillo is the director for Student Affairs and Services of VSU and the concurrent station manager of a community development campus radio called DYDC 104.7 FM.

She also served as head of the VSU Department of Development Communication for 10 years and presently the communication specialist of Abaca Coalition, which is an intergovernmental alliance that seeks to revive the vibrant abaca (Manila Hemp) industry in Southern Leyte.

Gabrillo was also chosen as an Innovative Fellow of the Asia-Pacific Leadership Program at the East West Center based in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States from 2019 to 2021 and an alumna of the Radio Nederland Training Center on community broadcasting in 2017. (Ulderico B. Alviola/Contributed)