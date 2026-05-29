When faith comes by boat: A Pentecost reflection from San Antonio Island

By Romulus Gelicame

FOLLOWING the announcement by our bishop, the Most Rev. Nolly C. Buco, during the Pentecost celebration in Bobon, Northern Samar, on June 7–8, 2025, that the next Pentecost would be held in our town of San Antonio, Northern Samar, we parishioners felt a mix of joy and apprehension. Nevertheless, we saw this as a challenge for the Parish of St. Anthony of Padua to accept, without hesitation, the responsibility of hosting the event.

As a parish, we began our planning, meetings, and discernment on how to carry out this significant event. As a member parish of the Diocese of Catarman, and given that our town is located on an island, we ensured that every plan, big or small, was carefully and thoroughly prepared.

The Diocese of Catarman celebrated its 50th golden anniversary on March 11, 2025, while our parish had the honor of hosting the 27th Pentecost Celebration on May 23–24, 2026. Over the five-month period of preparation for this major event, I realized that this would be the largest gathering ever held on our island. People began asking questions: "Unsa nang ‘Pentikos’? ‘Daghan man kunog mga bisita,’ mga pari, Obispo, seminarista, madre, mungari daw. Mag-unsa sila diri?”

People from all walks of life, including non-Catholics, expressed a mix of curiosity and varied emotions about what the event would entail.

Unsa diay ning Pentecost? We celebrate the descent of the Holy Spirit on the Apostles at Pentecost. In the Acts of the Apostles (2:1–11), Luke sets Pentecost 50 days after Easter. The patterns of this celebration mirror the Jewish Pentecost, which is held 50 days after the feast of Passover.

When Luke employs the images of strong wind and tongues of fire to depict Pentecost, he is asserting the powerful action of the Holy Spirit in the lives of the Apostles, as well as the positive change that can usher in renewal and rebirth.

The change in the Apostles is far from superficial. It is a tempest that brings about an upheaval. The Apostles take the courageous journey from selfish ambition to genuine self-giving. Their old life is "burned" by the fire of the Holy Spirit, and new life comes not only upon them but also upon the church.

The Holy Spirit is the breath of the Father and the Son; that is the love without end between the Father and the Son. He is God, co-equal with the Father and the Son, the power and dynamism of the Trinity. This is what Pentecost brings us: the opening of heaven and the empowerment of every Christian with the very life and power of God. Pentecost is known as our birthday as a Church, a community of believers charged and empowered to continue the mission of Jesus.

As an expression of an overwhelming joy that I could hardly put into words, I am deeply glad to share my perspective on what unfolded as the pilgrims gradually began arriving on the island. You could see the excitement shining through them as they rode the motorboats toward the shore. So, this is San Antonio! An island paradise that many had only encountered in dreams. And now, here they were! The stories of those who had visited before were true after all.

From morning until afternoon, the arrival of pilgrims on the island was unceasing. From the farthest towns to the nearest municipalities of Northern Samar, people flocked in for the procession that would encircle the town.

Meanwhile, the island residents were equally abuzz, warmly welcoming the arriving pilgrims. Greetings echoed everywhere, and on every face was a joy unlike anything felt before.

At last, the procession began. Everyone was busy with excitement, and the sea of people -- estimated at around 6,000 -- moved forward slowly around the town.

Each person offered their own prayers, rosaries in hand, silently asking that their personal, family, and communal petitions be heard. When the time came to formally introduce each parish, the "host island" turned its full attention to ensuring the safety and comfort of the pilgrims. The coffee stand, medics, ushers and usherettes, police officers, barangay tanods, the brave cavaliers, the Knights of Columbus, mandated church organizations, and other local staff were all stationed at their posts, ready to attend to the needs of every pilgrim. On the part of the host parish, a program had been prepared for everyone. There was dancing, singing, and video presentations that recounted the history of the local Church. Some also gave testimonies, sharing personal stories of their conversion and journey in faith. An Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament (Holy Hour) and confession were also observed.

The highlight of the program arrived: the Mass celebrated by Bishop Nolly C. Buco, together with the clergy of the Diocese of Catarman. Joy and gladness filled both the pilgrims and the islanders. Everyone rejoiced as they took part in the Holy Mass as one community. This was the spirit of unity and love, mirroring the outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles. The same presence and grace were felt by every pilgrim gathered there.

Throughout the entire gathering, the presence of God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit was truly felt. The overwhelming joy touched everyone present -- a joy they will carry with them as they continue their journey of faith into tomorrow. This experience, witnessed as the largest gathering and celebration held on Paradise Island, will be cherished and proudly passed down to future generations as a defining moment in their lives and faith. (Romulus Gelicame)