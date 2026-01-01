Woman found lifeless in Tacloban

A WOMAN was found lifeless in Ridgeview, Barangay 97, Tacloban City on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Authorities identified the victim as alias “Mary,” of legal age, a resident of the area who was living with her common-law partner.

Police said the victim’s partner discovered her unresponsive inside their residence at around 5:00 a.m. The door was reportedly locked when he arrived home.

Responding police personnel processed the scene and are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)

***

Individuals experiencing emotional distress or those who may need support are encouraged to seek help through the following hotlines:

HopeLine Hotlines: (02) 804-HOPE (4673); 0917-558-HOPE (4673); and 2919 (toll-free for GLOBE and TM subscribers)

DOH suicide prevention hotlines: 0917-899-8727 and 0917-989-8727