10 Years After the Hague Ruling

Look deeper. Think better. Go beyond the headlines.

A decade after the landmark 2016 Arbitral Award, why does the ruling still matter today?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, we unpack what the Hague tribunal actually decided, why it rejected China's "nine-dash line," and what the ruling means for the Philippines' rights in the West Philippine Sea under international law. We also examine the recent discussions surrounding Batanes and explain how territorial sovereignty differs from maritime rights under UNCLOS.

Join us as we separate legal facts from common misconceptions and explore why these issues continue to shape the Philippines' national interests.