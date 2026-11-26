Cebu City’s proposed 2026 Local Revenue Code is drawing concerns over higher taxes and fees that could affect businesses, workers, and households.

The Cebu Consumer Rights Advocates (CCRA) warns that increased costs could discourage investments, threaten jobs, and burden consumers.

How can the city balance revenue generation with protecting businesses and taxpayers?

Join Beyond the Headlines as we discuss the proposed revenue code and its potential impact on Cebu’s economy.

Look Deeper. Think Better.