3 IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES DROPPED, 1 REMAINS

ONLY ONE ARTICLE REMAINS

The Senate impeachment court has accepted the House prosecution panel’s withdrawal of three of the four impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte, leaving Article II, which contains allegations of unexplained wealth, as the only article to be adjudicated in the trial.

The ruling also raises legal questions about the implications of withdrawing the other articles, including the court’s decision to bar the revival of two of them during Duterte’s current term and the present 20th Congress.

What does this development mean for the impeachment proceedings, and what happens next? Join us on Beyond the Headlines as Atty. Glenn Chong examines the Senate court’s ruling, its legal implications, and the issues surrounding the remaining article.

Look Deeper. Think Better.