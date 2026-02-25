41 Days After the Binaliw Tragedy

Forty-one days after the deadly trash slide in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City that claimed 36 lives, families are still mourning and residents continue to demand answers.

Where do investigations stand? Has justice been served? And what concrete steps are being taken to prevent another disaster?

Join us live as we break down the latest developments, community calls to close the landfill, opposition to the proposed waste-to-energy project, and the broader implications for Cebu City’s waste management policies. Be part of the conversation.