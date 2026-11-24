More than 500 houses could be affected by Cebu City's campaign to reclaim three-meter easements along eight rivers and waterways under Executive Order 117.

The clearing began in Barangay Ermita, where 23 houses in Sitio Bato were voluntarily dismantled, with each family receiving P20,000 in assistance. However, some affected residents are still negotiating, with no definite relocation site or timetable set.

As the city pushes for flood control, how will it balance the need to clear waterways and the welfare of families affected by the campaign?

Beyond the Headlines examines the city's easement clearing campaign, its impact on residents, and the challenges ahead. Look Deeper. Think Better.