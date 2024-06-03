Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia Opens The Pride Month Celebration At Plaza Sugbo.

Members of Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, asexual (LGBTQIA+) community in Cebu held the kick-off of Pride Month celebration today, Monday June 3, 2024. In Cebu City, a trade fair exhibit opens at Plaza Sugbo ug the presentation of LGBTQIA+ candidates. In Mandaue City, a short program was held and Pride flags are displayed at Mandaue City Hall.

Workers are working overtime to finish the rubberized track oval of Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) before the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in July. The progress of work seen on Sunday, June 2, the laying of rubber dust (bottom part/foundation).

The local government of Panglao Island, Bohol province has warned the public to avoid bathing in the sea and other water activities due to the presence and influx of jellyfish at Napaling Point, in the vicinity of Brgy. Tangnan.

