After the Tragedy: The Binaliw Landfill Question

The Binaliw Question

Eight months after the Binaliw landfill tragedy that claimed 37 lives, the facility may be cleared to reopen—but is it truly safe?

Recent inspections by Cebu City officials point to safety gaps that remain unresolved, raising questions about the city’s next move on garbage disposal.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines with Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera as we look deeper and think better about the concerns surrounding Binaliw, the risks involved, and what comes next.

Beyond the Headlines — beyond the story, closer to the truth.