After the Viral Moment: Where Is Daniel Cabrera Now?

THE BOY BEHIND THE VIRAL PHOTO: WHERE IS DANIEL CABRERA NOW?

Years ago, a photograph of a young boy studying outside a fast-food restaurant in Cebu City touched millions of people online.

His name is Daniel Cabrera.

But what happened after the photograph disappeared from the headlines?

Now older, Daniel sits down with Beyond the Headlines to share the story beyond that viral moment—his dreams, the challenges he faced, the people who helped him along the way, and the lessons that shaped the boy the world once saw in a photograph.

From a viral image to a journey of hope, perseverance, and dreams—this is Daniel’s story, beyond the headlines.

🎙️ Daniel Cabrera

📺 Beyond the Headlines

Look Deeper. Think Better.

What happens when the world moves on—but the journey continues?