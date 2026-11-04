ALCOVER VS. ARCHIVAL: THE COLON NIGHT MARKET COMPLAINT

What prompted Cebu City Councilor Jun Alcover to file complaints against Mayor Nestor Archival over the Colon Street Night Market?

Alcover filed criminal and administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman–Visayas, questioning the legality, management, and operation of the night market, particularly the involvement of a private organizer in managing the public space and collecting fees from vendors.

As the controversy continues to draw attention, Alcover joins Beyond the Headlines to discuss the allegations, the legal issues surrounding the night market, and his call for accountability.

What does this case mean for Cebu City governance and the use of public spaces?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines. Look Deeper. Think Better.