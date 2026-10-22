Are Cebu Province’s Hospitals Ready for the Future?

What is the current state of Cebu Province’s hospitals, and what improvements can residents expect in the coming years?

From the condition of provincial hospitals to ongoing improvements in healthcare services and plans for the future, how is the provincial government working to address the healthcare needs of Cebuanos?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we speak with Dr. Elisee Nicole Catalan, Cebu Province Health Consultant, to discuss the current situation of provincial hospitals, the improvements being pursued, and what lies ahead for public healthcare in Cebu.

What changes should Cebuanos expect, and what challenges still need to be addressed?

Watch and join the conversation.

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