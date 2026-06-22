Are You Suffering in Silence?

"Okay ra ba gyud ka?"

Behind the smiles, achievements, and daily routines, many people are quietly battling stress, anxiety, burnout, and depression.

This episode of Beyond the Headlines, we tackle the realities of mental health in the Philippines, the challenges of seeking help, and how we can better support ourselves and those around us.

Join us as we speak with Dr. Sherryl Muli-Abellanosa, Founder and Clinical Director of Kauban Psychological Center, Inc., and Professor at the University of San Carlos Department of Psychology.

If you've ever felt overwhelmed, emotionally exhausted, or wondered if what you're experiencing is more than just a bad day, this conversation is for you.

📅 Watch us live and be part of this important discussion.