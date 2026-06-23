Aurora Team-Building Tragedy: 2 Basketball Players Dead

A heartbreaking loss has shaken the Philippine basketball community. Basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili were both reported as victims in a tragic drowning incident during a team-building activity in Aurora.

As family, friends, and fellow athletes mourn their passing, questions remain about what transpired and whether this tragedy could have been prevented.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, discuss safety protocols during team-building activities, and explore the lessons this tragedy leaves behind.

📺 Tune in LIVE and join the conversation.